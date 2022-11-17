AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,226,924. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

