Augmedix, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Augmedix in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.
Augmedix Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.61. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
