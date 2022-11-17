Augmedix, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Augmedix in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.61. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 909,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

