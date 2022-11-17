August Capital Management VII L.L.C. Takes $632.33 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,899,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,327,000. GitLab comprises approximately 100.0% of August Capital Management VII L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. owned about 8.06% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

GTLB stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,664. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 28,859 shares valued at $1,736,420. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

