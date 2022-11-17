Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.74

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 26291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

