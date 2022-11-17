Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.74

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 26291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
