Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 8th Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 828.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,194 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.26% of Avalara worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Avalara by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 565,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 172,348 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 60.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $23,344,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 32.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $1,850,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avalara Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of AVLR remained flat at $93.48 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

