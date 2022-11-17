Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.