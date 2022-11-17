Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVTX stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

