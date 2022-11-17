Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Head to Head Review

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Aptevo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalo Therapeutics $5.40 million 9.95 -$84.38 million N/A N/A Aptevo Therapeutics $12.29 million 1.29 -$28.46 million N/A N/A

Aptevo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.34, meaning that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalo Therapeutics -293.77% -950.78% -96.69% Aptevo Therapeutics -222.55% -370.26% -73.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and Aptevo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Avalo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.51%. Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.01%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Avalo Therapeutics.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Avalo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also engages in developing AVTX-007, a fully human Anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody that is under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of still's disease, including adult-onset still's disease and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Its products for rare genetic diseases in Phase III clinical trials include AVTX-801, a D-galactose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 deficiency (PGM1), also known as PGM1-CDG; and AVTX-803, a L-fucose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of LADII, also known as SLC35C1-CDG. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company's preclinical candidates also include ALG.APV-527, an investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that features a mechanism of action to target 4-1BB (CD137) and 5T4, a tumor antigen expressed in various types of cancers; and APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40. It also develoes APVO442, a bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology to enhance biodistribution of drugs to PSMA positive tumors for treatment of prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

