Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,486. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Avangrid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.