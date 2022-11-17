Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield Purchases 15,000 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avantor Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.