AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.85. AvePoint shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 2,440 shares.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in AvePoint by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in AvePoint by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in AvePoint by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

About AvePoint

The company has a market cap of $903.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

