AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in October

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,827 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 51.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 270,083 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

