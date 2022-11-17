AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,301 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $157.05. 33,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

