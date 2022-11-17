AXS Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 800,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,226,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

