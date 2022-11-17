AXS Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,746. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

