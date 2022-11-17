AXS Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 36,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.