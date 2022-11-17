AXS Investments LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,862 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $215.51. 22,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,702. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.