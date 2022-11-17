AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.10 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. 57,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,356. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

