AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.25 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 78.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 88,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

