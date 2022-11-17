AXS Investments LLC Invests $5.87 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 2.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 70,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.