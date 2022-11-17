AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 162.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 281,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.