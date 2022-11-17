AXS Investments LLC Sells 758 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 705,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

