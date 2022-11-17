AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,553. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.