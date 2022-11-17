AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,553. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.