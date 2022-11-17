Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.00 million. Azenta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Azenta Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $121.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $46,502,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $28,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
