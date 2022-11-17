Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 10,000 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

