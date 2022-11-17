Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys New Shares in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.16% of Valens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLNS. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valens by 44.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,753,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 537,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Valens during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Valens by 418.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VLNS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Valens Stock Performance

Valens Company Profile

NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Valens Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

The Valens Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand.

