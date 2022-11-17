Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Shares of 100,000 Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned 0.11% of Village Farms International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

VFF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

