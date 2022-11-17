Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $179.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

