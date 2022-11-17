Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $277,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

