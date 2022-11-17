Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 809 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.66 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

