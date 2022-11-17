Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 4.15. 4,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,510. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 3.96 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.94 and a 200-day moving average of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Backblaze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Backblaze by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

