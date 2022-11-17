Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 84,698 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BSMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 85,898 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

