Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 84,698 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on BSMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX)
