Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE CIB remained flat at $25.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
