Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE CIB remained flat at $25.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancolombia Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.