Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 17,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,434,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525 in the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

