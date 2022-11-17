Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 4.7% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 286,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 580.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.03. 951,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,457,240. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

