Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RF opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

