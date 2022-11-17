Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 53,881 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $124,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.36. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

