Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,365,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $82,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 576,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after buying an additional 848,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.66 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

