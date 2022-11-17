Bank of Montreal Can Has $112.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.03% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $112,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

