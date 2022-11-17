Bank of Montreal Can Has $72.03 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $72,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.
Insider Transactions at Paychex
In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
