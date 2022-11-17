Bank of Montreal Can Has $86.13 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 59,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Cigna worth $86,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Up 0.5 %

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

CI opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.