Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $76,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN stock opened at $735.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $724.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $769.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

