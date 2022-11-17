Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 800,775 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.14% of Cameco worth $105,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $121,589,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 399,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,943,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Profile

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

