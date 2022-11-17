Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $90,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 219,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNC opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

