Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 590 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 590 ($6.93) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.81) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.40) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($9.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,406.25 ($16.52).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 739.50 ($8.69) on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,832 ($33.28). The stock has a market cap of £739.61 million and a PE ratio of 2,385.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 917.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,285.37). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($309,659.22).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.