Barclays Analysts Give Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) a C$29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

TSE:CWB opened at C$25.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.26. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.35.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.