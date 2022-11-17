Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 1,350 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Enviva accounts for 1.3% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enviva stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Enviva

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently 532.35%.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

