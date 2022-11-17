Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 1,935 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

