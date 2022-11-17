Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 7,350 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit makes up approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 24.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $458.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.85. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

