Bard Associates Inc. Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. 11,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,676. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.