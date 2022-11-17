Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of SP Plus worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.86. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

